Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued new warning

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are on the guest list for the coronation, have been warned that if they skip King Charles's landmark event in May it could be be "fatal" for their royal relationships.



Harry and Meghan's recent moves suggest as they are not interested in returning to the royal fold in near future.

Previously, the Duke of Sussex seemingly tried to explain why he has left the royal family in conversation with Dr Gabor Maté. He also revealed his future plan whether he would reunite with the Firm or not.



"Certainly throughout my life, throughout my younger years, I always felt slightly different to the rest of my family. I felt strange being in this container, and I know that my mum felt the same," Harry added.

"My wife saved me. I was stuck in this world, and she was from a different world and helped draw me out of that," Harry concluded.

A royal expert has predicted that if the couple do not do attend the iconic ceremony it will (probably) mark the official end of their ability to ever patch things up with the rest of the royal family.

A royal public relations expert Edward Coram-James thinks The Firm will ultimately be even more upset if the Sussexes decide to skip.

"In a universe in which the damage already caused by the rift is still recoverable from, at least in part, a no-show would be the fatal, irreversible blow, both in the public perception as well, potentially, as within the family itself," Coram-James told GB News (per Page Six). "It risks drawing out the conflict over the long term."

"It would give further oxygen to the rift and allegations that the Sussexes have leveled at the royal family," he explained. "And the shadow of their absence would loom large over the entire ceremony, risking becoming the elephant in the room and an unwanted sideshow," according to Coram-James.