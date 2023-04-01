Blackpink’s Jisoo has broken the record for highest first-week sales

Jisoo from the K-pop group Blackpink has achieved the highest first-week sales of any female K-pop solo artist in Hanteo history. She came out with her solo debut album and the title track’s music video on March 31st.
According to Hanteo Chart, the album went on to sell a whopping 876,249 copies on the first day of its release alone. The record was previously held by Jisoo’s bandmate Lisa with her hit solo track LaLisa which managed to sell approximately 330,129 copies on the day of its release in 2021.
Even among groups, she is the female artist with the second-highest first-week sales, being bested only by her own group Blackpink with their latest comeback called Born Pink.
