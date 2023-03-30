What are salary, perks of NAB Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad?

Lieutenant General (retd) Nazir Ahmad. — National Defence University

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Lieutenant General (retd) Nazir Ahmad will receive a salary equivalent to a Supreme Court judge, the federal government announced on Thursday.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Law of Justice, the accountability watchdog’s chief rules and regulations for employment will be equivalent to that of a top court judge.

The NAB chief will take a monthly salary of Rs1.7 million along with other perks and benefits with include:

An official residence

Two cars

Free electricity up to 2,000 units

600 litres of petrol per month

He will also be authorised to acquire two kanal plots in Islamabad.



Earlier this month, the federal government appointed Lt Gen (retd) Ahmad as NAB chairman for a three-year term.

In a notification, the Ministry of Law and Justice said that the appointment had been made by the federal government after a consensus between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz.

The post of NAB chairman became vacant on February 15 after the acceptance of the resignation tendered by Aftab Sultan, the notification said.

After “detailed deliberations”, both sides agreed on the appointment of Lt Gen (retd) Ahmad.

The NAB chairman, according to the law ministry, shall hold office for a “non-extendable term of three years” and will not be eligible for subsequent appointment.

It is also not possible to remove the chairman from office except on the grounds and in the manner as provided in Article 209 of the Constitution, the notification added.