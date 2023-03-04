Govt appoints Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad as NAB chairman

An undated image of the National Accountability Bureau office. — Online/File

ISLAMABAD: The federal government Saturday appointed Lieutenant General (retd) Nazir Ahmad as chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) days after the post became vacant.



“In terms of Section 6 of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 (XVIII of 1999), as amended from time to time, consultation between the Leader of the House being the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly has been made and there is a consensus on the name of Lt. Gen (Retd.) Nazir Ahmad, for his appointment by the Federal Government as Chairman, National Accountability Bureau (NAB),” the notification released by Prime Minister’s Office read.

It should be noted that the post of the NAB chairman fell vacant on February 15 after Aftab Sultan tendered his resignation — which was then accepted by the prime minister on February 23.

Ahmad — a retired officer of the Armed Forces of Pakistan — has been appointed as per the procedure provided in Section 6(b)(i) of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999; which states;

b) Chairman, National Accountability Bureau,

“i) There shall be a Chairman, National Accountability Bureau to be appointed by the Federal Government after consultation between the Leader of the House and the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly:”

Also, under Section 6(b)(v),

“v) The Chairman shall on such terms and conditions as may be determined by the Federal Government, hold office for a non-extendable term of three years and shall not be eligible for subsequent appointment as Chairman and shall not be removed from office except on the grounds and in the manner as provided in the Article 209 of the Constitution:”

