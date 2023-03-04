Govt appoints Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad as NAB chairman

ISLAMABAD: The federal government Saturday appointed Lieutenant General (retd) Nazir Ahmad as chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) days after the post became vacant.
“In terms of Section 6 of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 (XVIII of 1999), as amended from time to time, consultation between the Leader of the House being the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly has been made and there is a consensus on the name of Lt. Gen (Retd.) Nazir Ahmad, for his appointment by the Federal Government as Chairman, National Accountability Bureau (NAB),” the notification released by Prime Minister’s Office read.
It should be noted that the post of the NAB chairman fell vacant on February 15 after Aftab Sultan tendered his resignation — which was then accepted by the prime minister on February 23.
Ahmad — a retired officer of the Armed Forces of Pakistan — has been appointed as per the procedure provided in Section 6(b)(i) of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999; which states;
b) Chairman, National Accountability Bureau,
Also, under Section 6(b)(v),
More to follow...
