Oprah Winfrey made a large donation to Meghan and Harry's foundation for interview?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Foundation in 2021 gave out $3million in grants and raised $13 million from wealthy benefactors and $4,500 in public donations, tax records reveal.

The Daily Mail reported that Archewell received a total $13,005,660 – with $10million coming from an individual donor, $3million from another, and $4,470 from other 'contributions and grants.

The remaining $1,190 came from 'investment income', the publication reported citing documents.

The report has led to speculation that the larger donation was made by Oprah Winfrey in return for the interview the Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave in March 2021.