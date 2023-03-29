Lionel Messi scores 100th international goal

Argentina captain Lionel Messi. —Twitter/@brfootball

In another spectacular night for Argentina captain Lionel Messi, the forward scored his 100th international goal for the reigning world champions as his side romped to a 7-0 friendly win over Curacao.



The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star was on a roll as he scored a clinical hat trick in the first half, surpassing the 100-goal mark.

This was Messi's seventh hat trick for the national team.



The World Cup hero crossed the milestone after achieving another significant milestone of hitting the 800-goal mark for the club and country in the previous match against Panama, which was a 2-0 win.

The first 20 minutes into Tuesday's game were challenging for the winners as Curacao put up a good fight until Messi hit the first goal. Nicolas Gonzalez doubled the hosts' lead shortly after with a header past Curacao keeper Eloy Room before Messi got his second with a trademark curling shot in at the far post in the 33rd minute.

Messi then set up Enzo Fernandez to fire home from the edge of the box for Argentina's fourth. Two minutes later, the 35-year-old completed his hat trick in the 37th minute with a simple finish following another pass from Lo Celso.

In the 78th minute just when the hosts appeared content to finish the game quickly, substitute Angel Di Maria got on the scoreboard from the penalty spot and Gonzalo Montiel sealed the rout three minutes from full-time.

Tributes and praises poured in for Argentina and their coach Lionel Scaloni, who said they "will never stop celebrating".

"I hope there will be more (Messi goals), he deserves all the praise and it's good that these goals had been on Argentine soil, that has a special value too," he added.

So far, Messi is one of only three players to score more than 100 international goals. Before Messi, Ronaldo and Ali Daei are the only men to ever score 100 international goals.



