'Pump Rules' reunion cast blasts Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss

The Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion cast goes after Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss as they take the hot seat.

“The cast was out of control, and Lala Kent and James Kennedy went crazy,” an insider snitched to Us.

“James took on Tom Sandoval while Lala took on Raquel Leviss, and they both just lit them on fire and burned them alive with their shade.”

While the source adds that the Pump Rules cast doesn’t want “anything to do with” the model, the network would not go for season 11 without her.

“It would be impossible to begin filming next season and act like the bombshell affair never happened, and Tom and Raquel are still together,” the insider spills the beans, adding that the 28-year-old was temporarily on the “chopping block” to get fired from the Bravo series because “no one wanted to film with her next season.”

Meanwhile, Bravo has not yet renewed Vanderpump Rules for season 11. Still, the insider revealed the ratings have been “incredible” amid the Scandoval “buzz.”