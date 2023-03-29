India making Begum Nawazish Ali biopic with Mallika Sherawat expected to star in lead role

Ali Saleem aka Begum Nawazish Ali. — Screengrab/ YouTube

Indian director Deepak Pandey has announced to make a film on the life of Pakistani host, writer and actor Ali Saleem aka Begum Nawazish Ali.



According to Indian media reports, Ali Saleem's life story is inspiring as he bravely and courageously faced several challenges.

There are strong chances that Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat will be seen in the lead role in this film.



Pandey said he wants Sherawat to play the role of Ali because this role requires an actor who has a bold and strong personality and that Mallika has these qualities.

According to the filmmaker, he has also contacted Mallika Sherawat for the role, but a final announcement on the actor will be made in the coming days.

"This is a strong story, a story of boldness and courage. The character is multifaceted and needed someone as courageous and undaunted as the Begum thyself. I am planning to approach Mallika Sherawat for this role as she would be apt for a fearless performance like this," Pandey was quoted as saying.

According to Indian media, this film will be released on an OTT platform.

Talking about Begum Nawazish Ali, Pandey said: "Saleem has interviewed the who's who from business, politics, and entertainment with gusto. Saleem has courted satire and controversy but managed to make a place in the hearts of the common man. His life will make for very compelling content on screen".

It should be noted that Ali Saleem was inspired by the late Benazir Bhutto, the first woman prime minister of the Muslim world, and hosted a TV show by dressing up as a woman and inviting celebrities from various fields.

Begum Nawazish Ali also participated in Indian reality show Bigg Boss in season four.