Wed September 05, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 5, 2018

Ali Saleem aka Begum Nawazish Ali arrested after recovery of liquor

KARACHI: Police on Wednesday arrested  actor Ali Saleem of Begum Nawazish Ali fame after recovering  liquor from his custody.

The actor was shifted to Clifton Police Station and locked up along with another person whose identity is yet to be known.

Ali Saleem could be seen behind the bars in this photo 

A case against the former TV host has been launched on behalf of SHO Javed Abro who says the police would thoroughly investigate the case before pressing the charges.

Photo of the FIR registered against Ali Saleem

According to reports, the actor was taken into custody from a Guest House  within the remits of the Clifton Police Station.

