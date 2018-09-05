Ali Saleem aka Begum Nawazish Ali arrested after recovery of liquor

KARACHI: Police on Wednesday arrested actor Ali Saleem of Begum Nawazish Ali fame after recovering liquor from his custody.

The actor was shifted to Clifton Police Station and locked up along with another person whose identity is yet to be known.

A case against the former TV host has been launched on behalf of SHO Javed Abro who says the police would thoroughly investigate the case before pressing the charges.

According to reports, the actor was taken into custody from a Guest House within the remits of the Clifton Police Station.