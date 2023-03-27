Neha Dhupia mourns loss of Pradeek Sarkar

Neha Dhupia expresses gratitude towards Pradeep Sarkar

Neha Dhupia shared a close bond with late filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar. She expressed gratitude towards the director and revealed that he was the one who gave her first break.

Expressing her grief, she said, “Everybody talks about me working with him on Helicopter Eela (2018). That’s not true. I am here because of him. The first time I ever faced the camera, he was the one who called the shots. I did a music video for Euphoria called Sha Na Na Na Na. I remember him in casting me and saying, ‘you it in to become an actor’,”

She continued, “He would find humour in everything, and he would look for perfection and everything. I can’t believe he is gone”.

Giving a personal touch, she shared, “I will always remember him having a laugh in the most adverse situations. He just had this happy face. When we were shooting for Helicopter Eela, he fed us the most delicious food. I am here because of him”.