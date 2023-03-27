Netflix reveals release date for Spanish crime drama 'Mute'

Netflix is releasing its Original Spanish crime drama Mute, on May 2023.
The limited crime series is created, written and produced by Aitor Gabilondo. Gabe Ibáñez (Automata), Aitor Gabilondo (Patria), and Esteban Crespo (Lala) will co-direct the series.
As per What's on Netflix, an initial release date of May 19th, 2023 has been set by the streaming giant.
Arón Piper, known for his role as Ander Muñoz, and Manu Rios from the popular series Elite, and Spanish horror The Grandmother actress, Almudena Amor are going to star.
The synopsis of the series is as follows, "Sergio Ciscar is released from prison 6 years after having killed his parents when he was still underage. During that time, Sergio hasn’t said a word nor has collaborated with the justice system, so the motivations for the crime and the intentions he has by now are a mystery. Ana Dussel, a young psychiatrist, and her team are in charge of determining his potential danger to society by secretly watching him day and night as if he was an animal.
The series has wrapped up filming and will have a total of eight episodes.
