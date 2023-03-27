Jeremy Renner flexes recovery from snowplow incident on anti-gravity treadmill

Jeremy Renner has just shared sneak peeks into the physiotherapy sessions he’s been undergoing following his snowplow incident.
The snippet in question has been shared to the Avengers’ Instagram Stories and showcases him walking on an anti-gravity treadmill.
For those unversed, the machine allows for users with lower body injuries to practice the “walking motion” with a lower percentage of his body weight.
The post also included a caption that reads, “Now is the time for my body to rest and recover from my will.”
Prince Harry on Monday made an unexpected appearance at London´s high court when he arrived for a hearing in his...
Ian Somerhalder, Paul Wesley reveal they consumed excessive caffeine during season 1 of 'The Vampire Diaries'
Bloom said, "I would have never expected the war to have escalated throughout the country since I was there."
'Rabbit Hole' star Kiefer Sutherland says 'won't go quietly into that good night' reflecting on age
"When he is crowned king, he will only be allowed to say what the government likes."
'WALL-E' director casts Rashida Jones in upcoming Sci-Fi 'In The Blink Of An Eye'