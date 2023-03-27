Jeremy Renner flexes recovery from snowplow incident on anti-gravity treadmill

Jeremy Renner has just shared sneak peeks into the physiotherapy sessions he’s been undergoing following his snowplow incident.

The snippet in question has been shared to the Avengers’ Instagram Stories and showcases him walking on an anti-gravity treadmill.

For those unversed, the machine allows for users with lower body injuries to practice the “walking motion” with a lower percentage of his body weight.

The post also included a caption that reads, “Now is the time for my body to rest and recover from my will.”