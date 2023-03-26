'Karan Arjun' initially starred Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn?

Karan Arjun was originally named as 'Kainaat'

Director Rakesh Roshan reveals that Karan Arjun initially featured Shah Rukh Khan and ajay Devgn.

Recently at Indian Idol season 13, Rakesh unveiled this insight. Moreover, he also revealed that the film was originally named as Kainaat and not Karan Arjun.

A clip has been going viral where the Krrish director can be seen making these revelations. “In Karan Arjun, Ajay Devgn was there in Salman’s role and at that time the film’s name was Kainaat, which had Shah Rukh and Ajay. For some reason, Ajay couldn’t do the film”, he added.

The filmmaker last directed Krrish 3 in 2013 featuring son Hrithik Roshan. The fourth part of the film is also in the preproduction phase. However, Hrithik confirmed a few months back that the production of Krrish 4 has been stuck due to some minor technicalities.

In a statement, he said: “I think, we should all get together and send out a little prayer. Everything is set (about Krrish 4) but we are stuck on one little technicality. Hopefully, we will overcome that by year end. Krrish 4 is definitely in the pipeline, and it will happen real soon.”

Director Rakesh Roshan is widely-known to have directed films like; Koi Mil Gaya, Khoon Bhari Maang and many others, reports IndianExpress.