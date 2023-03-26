Feroze Khan, Muneeb Butt's family make peace over 'personal details leak'

Pakistani actors Muneeb Butt (left) and Feroze Khan (right) pose for a picture with an acquaintance. — Instagram/muneeb_butt

Pakistani actor Muneeb Butt and Khuda aur Mohabbat lead Feroze Khan have made peace over the controversial "leak of personal details" of several other actors including Butt's wife Aiman Khan by the latter.



The Habs actor had made public the contact details including mobile phone numbers and addresses of various celebrities — who slammed him for being an "abusive partner in marriage" — while sharing the legal notice of defamation against them.

In response to this, Butt lodged a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency's cyber crime cell against Feroze.

Muneeb Butt's latest statement regarding Feroze Khan. — Instagram/muneeb_butt

However, after a months long cold war, the two actors put an end to the differences, as the Baandi actor announced that he has dropped the charges against Feroze.



"I Muneeb Butt and family hereby state that to give us pain and mental distress wasn't FK's [Feroze Khan] intention, it was a mistake. I announce to drop all the charges," Butt wrote on his Instagram story.

He also urged the people to respect Alizey and Feroze's privacy and refrain from commenting as their case was under trial and it was their "private matter".

The actor also shared a picture with Feroze saying that they have decided to resolve the matter between them as per their elders' advice and they will keep a "mutual relation of respect and love" in the future.

Feroze Khan's statement regarding personal details leak. — Instagram/ferozekhan

Meanwhile, the Khaani actor also shared a post on Instagram clarifying that he had "failed to notice" that the legal notice (against the celebrities) contained the personal details of the respondents when it was posted on his Instagram earlier this year.

"As soon as I realised, I deleted the post immediately within minutes," he wrote.

Feroze further stated that he knew the importance of privacy and he was extremely sorry "if any of my colleagues had to go through any inconvinience".

Last year in October, after the Khaani actor's ex-wife Alizey Sultan Khan submitted evidence to the court showing domestic violence during the couple's marriage, many actors came out in her support.

Butt's wife, Aiman Khan and sister-in-law Minal Khan were also among those who bashed Feroze and showed support for Alizey.

