Atif Aslam announces birth of daughter

Atif Aslam — Pakistani singer, songwriter, composer, and actor — Thursday announced the birth of his daughter on Instagram.

Taking to Instagram, the musician shared the good news with his fans informing them that a “new queen” of his heart has arrived.

“Finally, the wait is over. The new queen of my heart has arrived,” the Sang-e-Mah actor wrote in his post's caption.

Atif also updated fans and followers about his wife as well adding that both Sara and the baby “are fine”. He urged them to remember the family in their prayers.

"Ramadan Mubarak from Halima Atif Aslam," said the Aadat singer.



Attif married his wife Sara in 2013 and has two sons with her. Their older son Ahad was born in 2014 and the younger one in 2019.

Halima is the couple’s first daughter.