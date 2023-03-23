Lea Michele breaks silence on son’s hospitalization and ‘scary health woes’

Lea Michele, famed Broadway alum recently broke silence on her son’s hospitalization scare.

Shed weighed in on everything in a new Instagram Stories that went live on Wednesday.

She explained the “scary health issue” from the very start and admitted, “I’m so sorry but unfortunately I will be out of @funnygirlbway today.”

“We are at the hospital with our son dealing with a scary health issue that I need to be here for.”

She concluded it all with the caption, “I’m so sorry. Please send us some love and strength.”

The post didn’t provide any further details of her son’s condition, or offer any update.