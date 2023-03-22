Here’s the reason why Prince Andrew changed his mind over $12 million settlement

Prince Andrew changed his mind in less than a week over his settlement in last year’s scandal just so that he could avoid going to trial.

According to the Daily Mail, attorney for Virginia Giuffre, David Boies, said the reported settled sum of $12million (£9.95million) in February 2022 caused the Duke of York “substantial discomfort,” via Mirror.

Virginia Giuffre claimed she was forced to have sex with Andrew when she was 17 and called Virginia Roberts, and a victim of his billionaire-paedophile former friend Jeffrey Epstein.

Boies told the Daily Mail that “Prince Andrew just wanted out. He was realistic enough not to have any demands” in the lawsuit.

He further added that the agreement was made over a series of Zoom meetings. “He just wanted to pay not very much money and didn’t want to acknowledge Virginia or what he’d done and what his position was that Virginia had made all this up and wasn’t really a victim.”

Furthermore, he said that Andrew “claimed he didn’t know anything about Epstein’s sex trafficking and had nothing to apologise for.”

The reason Boies cited for Andrew to back down in “four to five days” was because he was unsuccessful in his motion to dismiss the case. He was also ordered by a judge to sit for a deposition.