Wednesday March 22, 2023
Meghan Markle got 'gated' house in US after 'FaceTime' with Tyler Perry

Meghan Markle spoke to Tyler Perry about her situation in Canada

By Web Desk
March 22, 2023
Meghan Markle sought help from friend Tyler Perry amid peak COVID-19.

After losing their security, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex phoned their American friend, who then offered them his house in California.

Recalling the day, Harry writes in ‘Spare’: “FaceTiming with him, Meg and I were trying to put on a brave face, but we were both a mess. Tyler saw. He asked what was up."

He adds: "We gave him the highlights, the loss of security, the borders closing. Nowhere to turn. Whoa. OK, that’s a lot. But…just breathe. Breathe. That was the problem. We couldn’t breathe. Look…take my house. What? My house in Los Angeles. It’s gated, it’s secure—you’ll be safe there. I’ll keep you safe.”