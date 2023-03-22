Meghan Markle got 'gated' house in US after 'FaceTime' with Tyler Perry

Meghan Markle sought help from friend Tyler Perry amid peak COVID-19.
After losing their security, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex phoned their American friend, who then offered them his house in California.
Recalling the day, Harry writes in ‘Spare’: “FaceTiming with him, Meg and I were trying to put on a brave face, but we were both a mess. Tyler saw. He asked what was up."
He adds: "We gave him the highlights, the loss of security, the borders closing. Nowhere to turn. Whoa. OK, that’s a lot. But…just breathe. Breathe. That was the problem. We couldn’t breathe. Look…take my house. What? My house in Los Angeles. It’s gated, it’s secure—you’ll be safe there. I’ll keep you safe.”
