Prince Harry 'ultimate nightmare' came to life during COVID in Canada

Prince Harry admits he felt helpless when his bodyguards left him and Meghan Markle alone in Canada.
Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex admits he tried to reach out to his family to get help.
He pens: “The ultimate nightmare. The worst of all worst-case scenarios. Any bad actor in the world would now be able to find us, and it would just be me with a pistol to stop them."
He adds: "Oh wait. No pistol. I’m in Canada. I rang Pa. He wouldn’t take my calls. Just then I got a text from Willy. Can you speak? He said it was a government decision. Nothing to be done.”
