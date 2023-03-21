Jisoo from Blackpink posts stunning solo debut concept picture

Fans have been anticipating the singer’s solo for a while

Jisoo from the K-pop group Blackpink has revealed a concept photo for her upcoming solo debut. The single album will be called Me and the solo track is named Flower.

The concept picture incorporated the elements present in the teasers that were revealed beforehand, including the recurring shades of red, black and green that seem to be in the centre of the concept.

The same themes and colour palette were apparent in the visual film for the album which was released on March 16th. The album and the lead track will both be released on March 31st.

Jisoo also gave a potential spoiler from her debut during Blackpink’s Born Pink concert where she turned her back to the audience and then brought her finger to her lips in a shushing motion. Fans have been anticipating the singer’s solo for a while as she is the last member of Blackpink to not have a solo music project.