Mahira Khan opens up about role 'hardships' in Maula Jatt

Pakistani diva Mahira Khan on Sunday revealed that she had worked "very hard" to speak proper Punjabi in her film The Legend of Maula Jatt.
The Pakistani actor's statement came during her conversation with famous poet and playwright Anwar Maqsood at The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi which organised "An Evening with Mahira Khan”.
Throughout the evening, the Bol actress and Maqsood engaged in a heartfelt and witty conversation on topics from politics, The Legend of Maula Jatt, and the importance of financial independence for women in Pakistan.
Speaking about the film, the host joked that Mahira had dressed more like an Urdu-speaking girl than a Punjabi woman. While bantering, Maqsood jibed, "if you had spoken German, you would have done that better."
Mahira laughed and responded: "My instructor said it was good."
Maqsood started the conversation on a light-hearted note by saying: “I have written a lot for television actors but I have not written any play for Mahira. Since I stopped writing, Mahira has become famous.”
The stunning actress, dressed in a simple but elegant golden Saari, started her conversation by describing her journey in the field.
“Ever since I was a child, I have wanted to be an actress.”
However, despite some resistance from some family members, she eventually became a VJ.
Sharing her delightful experience of being hired to act in the movie Bol, the actress commented on a problem in the industry: “Scripts these are too long and forced these days. There is nothing new and little substance she commented.”
The actress then underscored the importance of financial independence for women. “Without financial independence, they can't do much,” the A-lister advised women.
She and the host also discussed the number of issues and restrictions placed on women in society.
Mahira further shared her experience working in India with Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan.
“It was my dream to work with Shahrukh Khan.”
In response to Maqsood’s joking query regarding what the two Khans had in common other than their noses, the actor shared how many people in the industry had advised her to get a nose job when she was new.
“Naak ktwa di tou phir kya rahy ga? [If I get my nose cut, what will I have left?]” she laughed.
Speaking about her movie The Legend of Maula Jatt, she said, “I tried very hard to speak good Punjabi.”
Mahira also commented on politics and said that politicians should be honest. Maqsood replied, “honesty alone can do nothing since there are dishonest people around the globe, but that does not stop their development.”
At the end of the evening, Mahira was also awarded the Cultural Ambassador of Pakistan award by the President of the Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah.
