Mahira Khan, Adnan Siddiqui, other Pakistani celebs react to Zaman Park clash

Farhan Saeed (left), Mahira Khan, and Adnan Siddiqui. — Instagram/@farhan_saeed/@mahirahkhan/@adnansid1

As the clashes between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers and law enforcement personnel intensified Wednesday morning for the second consecutive day in Lahore's Zaman Park area to arrest Chairman Imran Khan, Pakistani celebrities reacted to the chaos impacting the country's political and economic stability.



Pakistani actor Mahira Khan, taking to her Twitter, deemed the violent confrontations "ridiculous".

"This is absolutely ridiculous!" she tweeted.

The Maula Jutt star also wished for everyone's safety, as the situation of law and order worsened since the clashes began a day earlier.

"Praying for everyone’s safety and for some sanity to prevail!" the Bol actor wrote in her tweet.

Meanwhile, Adnan Siddiqui felt the support for Khan, in the form of people taking to the streets, was incredible to witness.

"It's incredible to witness people from all walks of life coming together with a shared sense of purpose, fueled by their passion and dedication," he wrote.

Siddiqui termed the support for Khan on the roads as "unprecedented" in the country's history.

"Such an outpouring of support for a leader is unprecedented in the history of our country," the actor wrote.



Singer and actor Farhan Saeed, via his official Twitter account, questioned "actors" and "players" regarding their support for Khan.

"When @ImranKhanPTI became PM, all the actors, players were so quick to congratulate him, even go and meet him," he wrote in his tweet.

The Suno Chanda lead added that those people have now either "changed their opinion" or are "scared to speak".

"Today either they have changed their opinion about him which is fair enough, they have all the right or they’re scared to speak which is worrisome," he mentioned.

Singer-turned-actor Haroon Shahid, meanwhile, censured the government for the clashes adding that a catastrophe is "loading".

"The shelling didn't work, they're all set to try the bullets! Catastrophe loading...." Shahid tweeted.



