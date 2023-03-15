Imran Khan wants to spread anarchy, civil war: Marriyum

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan wants to spread anarchy, civil war and unrest in the country, says Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb.
In a video statement on Wednesday, she said Imran is hiding from the police to "escape" from arrest and has "made women, children and the youth his shield".
“The government has no link with Imran Khan’s arrest,” said the minister.
She reminded that the PTI chief, during his tenure, jailed all his political opponents, adding that Imran Khan was giving an impression that the government was behind his arrest.
“[The] court issued an arrest warrant,” said the minister.
“This person is a convict and the court has summoned him,” said the minister.
"Imran Khan is politically dead and is now inciting his armed gangs and hooligans against state institutions," she said, adding that PTI is not a political party but has instead turned into an "armed gang" because a political party always "upholds rule of law and the Constitution".
She said Imran Khan, through his toxic approach, is defying the courts and their orders. She also appealed to the courts to take notice of his defying attitude.
Aurangzeb said the police and other law enforcement agencies are unarmed and only implementing the court's orders. She said Imran Khan should answer to the courts about his cases.
She said 65 police personnel have so far been injured "due to the terrorism of PTI hooligans".
