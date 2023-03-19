Blackpink receives love from Taylor Swift during her tour

Taylor revealed herself to be a fan of Blackpink at the 2022 VMAs

American singer Taylor Swift showed her love for the K-pop group Blackpink during her Eras concert. The artist has made her return to touring after five long years.

Taylor revealed herself to be a fan of Blackpink at the 2022 VMAs where the girl group made their American award show debut. She made a transformation Tiktok in her VMAs dress to their hit song Pink Venom.

She was also seen dancing along to their song while they were performing. During the afterparty, one of the members, Rosé even got to meet and take photos with Taylor and Sabrina Carpenter.

Taylor showed her love for the group and Pink Venom once more during her Eras tour at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale as she played the song before the concert began. Fans filmed the hall as the track played and several people sang along as well.