Janhvi Kapoor talks about debut Telugu project, also expresses excitement of working with Jr NTR

Janhvi Kapoor is going to mark her Telugu debut soon alongside 'RRR' actpr Jr NTR

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her Telugu debut opposite RRR star Jr NTR.

While talking exclusively with Indiatoday, Janhvi spoke about film NTR 30 and also shared how she feels to be working with NTR.

She stated: "I’m literally counting down the days. I message the director every day. Working with Jr NTR has been a dream. I recently re-watched RRR. The magnitude of charisma that he has. To be able to share screen space with him will be one of the biggest joys of my life."

"I manifested it. I prayed every day for it. In every interview, I used to say that I want to work with Jr NTR sir. This film might be the first time this technique worked for me. I do believe that what you put in the universe is what you attract. I have learned to be always positive and do my work. That is the moral of the story”, concluded the Milli actress.

NTR 30 is said to be a commercial entertainer that is set in the backdrop of rural coastal area. The film is reuniting actor Jr NTR with director Koratala Siva after film Janatha Garage. The filming process of the film will commence from March 23, reports Pinkvilla.