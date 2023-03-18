Gwyneth Paltrow adresses backlash over wellness routine

Gwyneth Paltrow has responded to backlash following comments made about her diet.



The Shakespeare In Love actress addressed claims that she was endorsing a ‘restrictive’ diet following her appearance on The Art Of Being Well podcast.

"I think it's important for everybody to know that I was doing a podcast with my doctor, so this is a person that I've been working with for over two years now to deal with some chronic stuff," Gwyneth explained in a March 17 video posted to her Instagram Stories. "I have long COVID, and the way it manifests for me is very high levels of inflammation over time."

The 50-year-old explained that she's worked with podcast's host Dr. Will Cole, to "really focus on foods that aren't inflammatory."

"This is based on my medical results and extensive testing that I've done over time," the Oscar winner noted. "This was a transparent look at a conversation between me and my doctors, not meant to be advice for anybody else. It's really just what has worked for me. It's been very powerful and very positive."

Several dieticians disapproved of Paltrow’s diet following the release of the podcast's March 13 episode with the Goop founder.

However, the Oscar winner clarified matters on her Instagram:

"This is not to say that I eat this way, all day every day," she added. "By the way, I eat far more than bone broth and vegetables. I eat full meals, and I also have a lot of days of eating whatever I want and eating French fries and whatever. But my baseline really has been to try to be healthy and eat foods that will really calm the system down."