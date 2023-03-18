Kane Williamson's stunning ton puts New Zealand on top vs Sri Lanka

New Zealand's Kane Williamson plays a shot on day one of the second Test cricket match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on March 17, 2023. AFP

WELLINGTON: Kane Williamson scored his third century in successive Tests to put New Zealand in command against Sri Lanka early on day two of the second Test in Wellington on Saturday.

Williamson was 113 not out at lunch and Henry Nicholls was unbeaten on 72, lifting the hosts to 304-2 on a wicket-less morning session at the Basin Reserve.

Resuming at 155-2, the pair barely offered a chance as the visiting bowlers struggled to unearth any venom from the Basin Reserve pitch.

Williamson was majestic in reaching three figures for the 28th time and becoming the first New Zealander to bring up 8,000 runs when he reached 91.

It was a continuation of rich form for the veteran, who scored a match-winning century in the first Test of the two-game series in Christchurch.

The 32-year-old was unbeaten on 121 when victory was secured by two wickets off the final ball.

Williamson scored 132 in the equally dramatic second Test against England in Wellington last month, when New Zealand squared the series with a one-run win.

He was untroubled on Saturday, striking 12 fours, and his two sixes were hooked off consecutive deliveries in the first over after drinks bowled by seamer Lahiru Kumara.

In contrast, Henry has endured a poor run of form, having failed to pass 40 in his previous 15 innings.

However, the left-hander looked secure in a 124-ball knock which may silence critics calling for his omission.

Sri Lanka bowled with more control than the first day, which was shortened by rain and bad light, and blighted by strong winds.

But they rarely looked threatening, as Williamson and Nicholls extended their unbroken third-wicket stand to 186 runs.