Bushra Ansari strongly reacts to Zahir Jaffer's death penalty in Noor Mukadam case

Pakistan’s veteran actress and singer Bushra Ansari. — Instagram/@ansari.bushra

Pakistan’s veteran actress and singer Bushra Ansari on Friday strongly reacted to Zahir Jaffer's death penalty — the convict in the Noor Mukadam murder case.

Earlier this week, the Islamabad High Court upheld Jaffer's death sentence and turned his life imprisonment into capital punishment.

The court issued the verdict which was reserved December 21 on appeals filed against the punishment awarded to the convicts and acquittal of co-accused for the brutal murder of the 27-year-old woman.



The decision for the double death sentence came following Zahir Jaffer’s crime for Noor’s rape and murder. He earlier received a 25-year imprisonment sentence with hard labour and a fine of Rs0.2 million after the rape was proven.

Taking to Instagram, Bushra spoke about the court's verdict, hoping that Jaffer's death sentence is carried out.

"I hope this happens but it would have been better if he had met the same fate as [Noor Mukadam]. He should be given an exemplary death," she expressed.

"Abid Malhi and Shahnnawaz Ameer should die a painful death," she added.



Many people came forward and endorsed Bushra's stance.

"Yes, a lot needs to change. But it is a first step at least," wrote a person.

"His parents should also be held accountable as they were also involved (knew and did nothing in fact hid it)," wrote another.

One of the users wrote: "Agreed some examples are needed."

"When is it? I'm waiting for it to HAPPEN. TO BE HANGED TILL DEATH," expressed another.

The case

Twenty-seven-year-old Noor was found dead at the residence of the prime suspect, Jaffer, in Islamabad's upscale Sector F-7/4 on July 20, 2021.

The gruesome murder sent shockwaves across the country and sparked nationwide outrage and calls for justice for Noor which resulted in the successful trial and eventual conviction of her murderer.

After a first information report (FIR) was registered under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on behalf of Noor's father — former Pakistani ambassador Shaukat Ali Mukadam — Zahir was arrested with a murder weapon and bloodstained clothes from the crime scene on the day of the killing.

According to Noor's father, Zahir killed Noor with a sharp instrument and severed her head.

As the police went deeper into investigations, Zahir's parents were found involved in concealing evidence and assisting their son in the crime. Both Zahir's mother and father were arrested on July 25, 2021.

However, the couple was later granted bail on separate occasions as they reached out to higher courts for release on bail.

Moreover, six employees of Therapy Works, a leading therapy and drug rehabilitation centre in Islamabad, were also arrested.

The organisation came under scrutiny after it was revealed that Zahir Jaffer, had himself been associated with Therapy Works.

Moreover, Zahir was sent on judicial and physical remands multiple times for interrogations before the trial started.

The trial of the gruesome murder continued for four months and eight days. The trial court finally reached a decision in the high-profile case after multiple twists and deferrals on February 24.