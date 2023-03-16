King Charles ‘willing to protect abuser’ Prince Andrew not ‘whiners like’ Prince Harry

File Footage

Insiders have just weighed in on King Charles’ priorities and how he’s willing to house his brother accused of assault, over a son who ‘constantly trashes’ the brand.



These claims have been brought forward by an inside source close to the National Enquirer.

They believe King Charles’ decision to evict the couple shows that the monarch is willing to protect a brother accused of sexual assault, but not a ‘thoughtless son’ that verbally attacks his reign.

According to the source, “To avoid putting his little brother out on the street, Charles has offered him Frogmore Cottage.”

“Andrew denies any wrongdoing with Epstein and Giuffre and is desperate to return to royal life. He knows being banished to Frogmore means he will never find his way back.”