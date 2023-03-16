'Dune 2' will dive into different worlds: Jacqueline West

Dune costume designer Jacqueline West teased the highly-anticipated sequel would explore multiple worlds.

Speaking to Deadline, West said, “In Part Two, you really dive into the different worlds of Dune. We see what the emperor’s world looks like. We go to his planet.”

She continued, “We spend a lot of time on Giedi Prime, the Harkonnen planet. We spend a lot of time in Stellan Skarsgård’s (Vladimir Harkonnen) world. Feyd-Rautha (Harkonnen) also comes into this one, brilliantly played by Austin Butler, Elvis. He is pretty fabulous in it.”

“All the worlds get expanded. It was about creating three separate, different-looking worlds and also revisiting the Bene Gesserits, the age-old ones with these costumes that almost look like Egyptian mummies. I think it’s visually stunning, the sets, the cinematography and the concepts," West added.

In other news, Dune: The Sisterhood has experienced yet another setback as the director and one of its actors left the show.

According to Deadline, Shirley Henderson, who was to essay the Tula Harkonnen, and Johan Renck, who was roped in to helm the initial two episodes, departed from the series as it undergoes "creative changes."

"As Dune: The Sisterhood has entered a pre-scheduled hiatus, there are some creative changes being made to the production in an effort to create the best series possible and stay true to the source material," an HBO Max spokesperson said.

"Johan Renck has completed his work on the series, and a new director will be brought on; through mutual agreement, Johan is moving on to pursue other projects. Additionally, Shirley Henderson will be exiting the series and will no longer be playing Tula Harkonnen."

The report adds that Renck's "auteur approach" came at loggerheads with HBO Max's vision for the show.