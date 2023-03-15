Meghan Markle won’t attend King Charles coronation?

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is not 'brave enough' to attend King Charles coronation, Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell has claimed.



Birmingham Mail quoted Paul Burrell as saying, “It's likely to be incredibly uncomfortable for them (Meghan Markle and Prince Harry) if they attend, particularly Meghan. Are they prepared to face the music?"

He further said, “I don't think Meghan's brave or strong enough to be there - she'd have to look in the eyes of a family she's pushed under the bus.”

Paul Burrell went on to say, “But I think Harry may come alone and she's probably told him she won't be able to be by his side with him if he does attend.”

Paul’s remarks come days after Meghan and Harry’s spokesperson confirmed they had been invited to King Charles coronation, which falls on Archie’s birthday.