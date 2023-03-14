Prince Harry wouldn't be able to 'cope' without Meghan Markle at King Charles' coronation

Prince Harry wouldn’t be able to “cope” without his wife Meghan Markle if he decides to come to King Charles' coronation without her.

Amid rumours that the Duke of Sussex would visit UK for the historic visit and the Duchess would stay behind, a royal expert Ingrid Seward said it is highly unlikely.

"Harry will come to the Coronation with Meghan because he wouldn't be able to cope without her,” the expert said. "It'll be like the Platinum Jubilee where they'll appear and then they'll disappear.”

Speaking to OK! Magazine, the expert further said that the California-based royal couple would make sure they don’t sit anywhere near Prince William and Kate Middleton.

"It would be sensible if they made sure that William and Kate were not seated anywhere too near Harry and Meghan so they won't have to have any proper eye contact with them,” she said.

As for how Harry and Meghan would be received by the other royals at the ceremony, Ingrid replied, "The family will be charming.”

"They'll be frightfully nice but cold. There will be no intimacy but they'll put on a good act,” she added.