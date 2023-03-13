Prince Harry’s lack of inheritance ‘exacerbates further the already canyon-sized gap’

File Footage

Prince Harry is reportedly in line to have his rift with Prince William “exacerbated” due to a lack of inheritance distribution.



These claims and allegations have been brought forward by royal author Daniela Elser.

Ms Elser started the chat off by lauding Queen Elizabeth for her ability to “negotiate a number of unique tax arrangements only applicable to the monarch.”



They included an agreement “that money that passed directly from one sovereign to another would not be slugged with 40 per cent inheritance tax.”

According to the NZ Herald, “And that, obviously, has huge possible implications for one Prince Harry, whose brother Prince William could therefore very well inherit everything from Charles.”

“This inheritance situation only exacerbates further the already canyon-sized gap that exists between William and Harry when it comes to moolah.”