Austin Butler says he’s ‘carrying’ Lisa Marie Presley in spirit at the Oscars 2023

Austin Butler walked the red carpet in a Saint Laurent tuxedo at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday March 12th, 2023.

While giving interviews at the red carpet, the actor, 31, revealed how he was honouring late Lisa Marie Presley at the Oscars.

He explained to Entertainment Tonight how much this honour meant to not only him, but the late daughter of Elvis Presley, whom he portrayed in the film.

“I’m carrying a lot of her with me tonight,” he said.

He also talked about the impact the Baz Luhrmann’s critically acclaimed biopic, Elvis, has had on audiences. “The fans that I’ve gotten to talk to – these 12-year-old kids who told me that it changed their life and they’re playing the guitar now.”

He continued, “It’s just brought joy to a little kid, that’s just such a privilege to get to be a part of something that can affect somebody in a positive way like that.”

The actor was up for Best Actor for his starring role as Elvis. He was up against Brendan Fraser, Bill Nighy, Colin Farrell and Paul Mescal. While he eventually lost the award to Fraser, he did win a Golden Globe, a People’s Choice Award and a BAFTA for his role as the King of Rock n Roll.

Lisa Marie Presley passed away due to a sudden cardiac arrest on January 12th, 2023, two days after she appeared for the Golden Globes 2023.

Butler has previously spoken on Lisa Marie’s enormous legacy throughout the awards season.

Last month, ET caught up with Butler at the 2023 SAG Awards, where he echoed a similar sentiment of “privilege” and “support” he felt from working with Lisa Marie so closely.