Ryan Reynolds pens tribute post celebrating 1-year anniversary of ‘The Adam Project’

Ryan Reynolds has just shed some light on one of his most favorite movies of all time.

The Golden Globe nominee finds his year-old project, The Adam Project, to be his best work yet.

In an effort to mark the milestone, he even turned to social media and branded the entire film “unspeakably fun” to film.

“One year ago today, #TheAdamProject came out on @netflixfilm,” the caption read.

He also slipped in a sly jibe and admitted, “Or as it's more commonly known, 14 Going On 31.”

“I love this movie because it feels like the kind of film I grew up with. The kind of film that made me dream of doing this job.”



The caption conclude with the words, “Working with this incredible cast was unspeakably fun. I'm already on my third film with the great, @slevydirect and I know I speak for both of us when I say this film holds a soft spot in our hearts forever.”