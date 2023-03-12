Idris Elba shares hilarious reaction to being 'Sexiest Man Alive': 'My hardest role ever'

Idris Elba gets candid about getting the title of "Sexist Man Alive."

In an interview with People, Idris Elba said that getting the title was "My hardest role ever."



Recalling his Sexiest Man Alive cover shoot with photographer David Burton, Elba shared, "I said to the photographer, 'I don't always photograph great in pictures, this picture needs to be great.'"

"[They're like] 'No, no, no. We've done this a million times, we know how to do it.' And I was like, 'Ok, I'll just be me,'" he added. "Then they do this sort of thing where they make your favorite camera angle work for the cover."



Elba's face was on one of over 30 Sexiest Man Alive covers. The first to be given the honour was Mel Gibson back in 1985, and in recent years, the honour has been granted to the likes of Chris Evans, Paul Rudd, Michael B. Jordan and John Legend, to name a few, cited from People.

