K-pop group GOT7’s BamBam admits he had a crush on this idol

K-pop group GOT7’s BamBam spoke up about the idol he used to have a crush on in his drinking show Bam House. There have been seven episodes of the show so far and he has invited fellow performers like Sakura from Le Sserafim.

Fans were elated to see that his next guest would be Jihyo from the girl group Twice. GOT7 were trainees under the agency JYP Entertainment and so were the girls from Twice.

The teasers showed the pair having a playful, sibling-like energy with each other as they joked around and drank together. In another clip, BamBam revealed that he used to have a rather one-sided crush on Twice member Nayeon.

He then asked Jihyo if she remembered his crush, to which she responded saying he had nothing to hide from her, meaning she already knew about his feelings.