King Charles knew he might be blamed for Princess Diana's accident?

King Charles III, who would officially be crowned alongside his wife Queen Consort Camilla, had very startling reaction when the first learned about his ex-wife Princess Diana’s death in a tragic car accident.

It’s been almost 26 years since the death of Prince William and Harry's mother Diana in a car crash in Paris, but royal experts are still sharing their opinions about how that incident affected the future of the monarchy.

In an article about the new British monarch's reign, the Times of London asked royal author Robert Lacey how Charles reacted to the death of his ex-wife — and it’s awkward.

The author claimed that Charles’s first thought was a "selfish one". Lacy, according to Sheknows.com, responded as saying: "They’re all going to blame me."

It continued that then Prince of Wales, now the King, reportedly made himself the victim instead of worrying about his young sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, who had just lost their adoring mother.

Charles didn’t exactly step up as a parent either, reportedly "outsourcing the job to others" as he increased his work hours and spent time with Camilla. It left him little time to console his grieving sons and left the palace with a “damp melancholy” and a “deep dullness” over two decades later, according to Tina Brown.

Queen Elizabeth's eldest son felt like he was doing the best he could under such dire circumstances, but Harry’s memoir and recent interviews have revealed a much different story.

"My father used to say to me, when I was younger, he used to say to both William and I, ‘Well, it was like that for me. So it’s going to be like that for you.’ That doesn’t make sense — just because you suffered it doesn’t mean that your kids have to suffer," Harry revealed on his 2021 Apple TV + show, The Me You Can’t See.

However, some royal experts still believe that Harry and William immediate reaction had been something different, a royal rift would have likely been avoided.

Harry and Meghan's exit from the Firm, as senior working royals, has also caused damage to the royal family. And, the Sussexes, who relocated to the US in 2020, do not hesitate criticising their royal relatives.