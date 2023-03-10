Jenna Ortega gives epic reaction to her recent wardrobe malfunction on Instagram

Jenna Ortega has reacted to her recent red carpet wardrobe malfunction she suffered at the Scream VI premiere on Monday.
The Wednesday famed actress looked jaw-dropping gorgeous in a stunning Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture piece, featuring a plunging neckline, a buttoned-open tuxedo top and an ink stain.
While fans couldn't help but notice the dress was stained with a blue Sharpie marker, one social media user wrote, "I wish i knew the story behind the stain," to which another person replied, "I wonder what's that blue thing."
Responding to fans’ speculations, the You actress took to Instagram and shared her thoughts on the wardrobe malfunction, writing the hashtags “#sharpiestainswhogivesash-t and “#imsorryolivier” alongside photos of the red carpet look.
She also tagged Olivier Rousteing in the pictures, who guest-designed that specific Gaultier collection.
Ortega’s fans also anticipated that the stain most likely occurred when the actress was busy signing autographs for fans at the star-studded premiere event.
The official Scream account also joined in the conversation, writing, “How well does the red carpet hide blood stains?”
Ortega starrer Scream VI released worldwide on March 10.
