'The Woman King' director thinks film's Oscar snub 'speaks to such a bigger issue' in the 'industry'

The Woman King director Gina Prince-Bythewood, records her protest against her film's Oscar snub,

On Wednesday, March 8, gina Prince-Bythewood has an interview with People at Icon Mann's pre-Oscar dinner at Waldorf Astoria and expressed her disappointment at the film not scoring a single Oscar nomination, despite getting nods in other Award shows.

Gina told the outlet, "I'll never get over it because what happened was egregious and ... it speaks to such a bigger issue in our industry."

Referring to the film's stars, which include Viola Davis and Sheila Atim, she added, "But [it also speaks to] who I am, the people around me, these actors."

She continued, "We will never take our foot off the gas. We're ready to do something next. We're ready to do something as big, we're ready to do something together. So we always keep that energy no matter what happens."



Gina hailed her film's success, "Not only does The Woman King exist in the world, but it's a success in the world. ... So our film made money and clearly had a cultural impact, which is what we all hoped for."

"But the Academy made a very loud statement, and for me to stay quiet is to accept that statement," she told The Hollywood Reporter in an earlier interview about the movie.

Gina concluded, "So I agreed to speak up, on behalf of Black women whose work has been dismissed in the past, is dismissed now like Alice Diop and Saint Omer, Chinonye Chukwu and Till — and for those who haven't even stepped on a set yet."