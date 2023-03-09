Netflix removes 'messed up' Will Smith joke from Chris Rock ‘Selective Outrage’

Netflix has removed a part of Chris Rock's explosive comedy special, Selective Outrage, after he messed up a joke about Will Smith.

The comedian – in his latest stand-up show – addressed the infamous 2022 Oscar awards moment where the Aladdin actor slapped him in the face after he cracked a joke on Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

In the Netflix live performance, Rock joked, "Years ago, his wife said I should quit the Oscars. I shouldn't host 'cause her man didn't get nominated for Emancipation.”

"The biggest piece of [expletive] ever. Okay, so the [expletive] gives me a [expletive] concussion. No, not Emancipation, I [expletive] up the joke. Concussion."

However, Netflix has edited out the error as viewers noticed that the slip-up has been removed. The editing fix was pointed out by Vulture's Jesse David Fox, who said it “makes one wonder if there has been other tweaks.”

While another Twitter user said they'd have “kept it as it is' and compared it to George Lucas going back and changing Star Wars to cram in more CGI.”

Other users were disappointed with the edit, with one person commenting: "@netflix the edit of Chris Rock’s special is a letdown."