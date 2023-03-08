Sarah Ferguson envisages Princess Diana as a grandmother: ‘We’d have Granny-Off’

Sarah Ferguson believes Princess Diana would have made a wonderful grandmother.

The Duchess of York, popularly known as Fergie, appeared on Good Morning America on Tuesday, March 7th, 2023, and remembered Diana, who died in a Paris car crash in 1997, via People.

Fergie shared that Lady Di would have been “very proud” of her five grandchildren from her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

“I think we’d have a ‘Granny-Off’,” the Duchess, who is a grandmother to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s children, quipped. “Because she would run faster in the races. I wonder — she’d probably be funnier. No, I think I’d be funnier.”

When Prince Harry was six, the late Princess of Wales took part in a Mother’s Day run at his school, even if that meant breaking protocol. In a viral clip, Princess Diana can be seen barefoot and dressed in a blazer and midi skirt as she runs like the wind against the other “mums” at a Sports Day organised for the parents at the Wetherby School in London.

Of her Diana’s two sons, Fergie added that Prince William, 40, and Prince Harry, 38, are “really special boys.”

“What I’m thrilled about is seeing Harry so happy,” she said of Harry’s life with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children, 3-year-old son Archie Harrison and 1-year-old daughter Lilibet Diana. “He’s got his lovely wife, and he’s got beautiful children. He deserves to be loved like that.”

Sarah, 63, said in an exclusive interview with People that her grandchildren “just follow me around like Peter Pan. I’m ‘Super Gran Pan!’”

Ferguson added that her grandchildren “think I'm very funny” — and they are always expanding her world.

Princess Beatrice is a mother to one-year-old daughter Sienna Elizabeth and is a stepmother to husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s son Wolfie from a previous relationship, while Princess Eugenie welcomed son August in February 2021 and is currently expecting her second child with husband Jack Brooksbank.