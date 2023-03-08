'Kahani Suno 4.0': Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's rendition of song will leave you in splits

Local singer and musician Chahat Fateh Ali Khan (L) and Kaifi Khalil (R). — Instagram/@chahat_fateh_ali_khan/@kaifikhalilmusic

Pakistani singer Kaifi Khalil's iconic song 'Kahani Suno 2.0' has been making headlines ever since it went viral due to its unmatched popularity.



The love song reached the heights of fame as different singers and musicians from other countries rolled out their versions of the musical work.

After being featured as the OST of a drama serial and sung by various singers, it has now been covered by local singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan too.

The singer released his rendition of the song under the name 'Kahani Suno 4.0' and netizens can't control their laughter.

Chahat — who rose to prominence after 'Ye jo pyara PSL hai' — his own anthem of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), was seen singing 'Kahani Suno' in his trademark style, which many found funny.

Have a look at some of the reactions:

Chahat, whose real name is Kashif Rana, has been entertaining netizens with his versions of songs.

The musician released the "PSL anthem" on February 9 on Twitter, even before the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released the official song. The song was an immediate hit on the popular microblogging site and amused netizens declared it to be the "best song of PSL 8".



Some social media users trolled the singer while others enjoyed his singing skills and compared his song with the original anthem of the tournament.