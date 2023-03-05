VIDEO: Mesmerising rendition of Kaifi Khalil's 'Kahani Suno' by Dutch singer

Dutch singer Emma Heesters. — Instagram/@emmaheesters

After winning the hearts of music lovers at home and abroad, Kaifi Khalil's 'Kahani Suno 2.0' has made its way to Netherlands where a local singer released the mesmerising cover of the iconic track.



The song has reached heights of popularity as different singers and musicians from other countries have been rolling out their versions of the musical work.

Jumping on the bandwagon, Dutch singer Emma Heesters did her rendition of the song, which garnered over 125 million views on YouTube.

The singer is a well-known personality in the music industry for performing covers of popular songs, and has over 1.5 million followers on Instagram and over 5.5 million subscribers on YouTube.



"Kahani Suno 2.0. More than 250 million views on my reels! WOW. So I thought it was time to sing in another beautiful language again," she wrote in the caption.

However, the cover of the song received mixed responses as some people praised the singer for her beautiful take on the song while some said that they didn't get the same feeling as the original one.

"Now we are waiting for full version," wrote a user with heart emojis.

"Amazing voice but no feel like than real song," expressed another.

"Mashallah perfect," wrote one of the users.

The song was also covered by Pakistani singer Aima Baig and is also a soundtrack of a drama serial.