Aiden Markram named as South African T20I skipper.—ICC

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s new white-ball coach Rob Walter unveiled his first squads on Monday with Aiden Markram named as the new T20 captain but there was no place for the former skipper, Faf du Plessis.

Although Walter had talks with Du Plessis, no agreement was reached for the one-day and Twenty20 international series against the West Indies this month.

Cricket South Africa director Enoch Nkwe said this did not mean the door was closed on Du Plessis, 38, who has not played for South Africa since February 2021, or other non-contracted cricketers.

"We’ve always been open to talks with our freelance players, we’re happy to engage and find the best way forward," said Nkwe.

As widely anticipated, Markram, who marked his return to the Test team last week with a fine 115 in the victory over West Indies, was named as captain of the T20 side.

But there was no place in the T20 squad for Test captain Temba Bavuma, although he will continue to lead the ODI side.

Nkwe said Walter’s brief was to ensure that South Africa developed an ODI team capable of winning the 2027 Cricket World Cup in South Africa.

"The big one is 2027," said Nkwe. "But we can’t lose sight of 2023 (the World Cup in India). There is no pressure on him (Walter) to win this year but together we need to build up for 2027."

Walter said the ODI squad was the first step towards this year’s World Cup, providing opportunities for several young players who will be joined by five more experienced players for the third and final match against the West Indies.

The West Indies ODIs are not part of the World Cup Super League.

Fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje were rested for the one-day games but will return for the T20s which will finish three days before two World Cup Super League ODIs against the Netherlands.

Wins against the Dutch will see South Africa qualify automatically for this year’s World Cup.

Nkwe said there had been talks with the Indian board and the Indian Premier League to ensure South Africa would be able to field a full-strength team for the Netherlands matches.

Former South Africa batsman JP Duminy was named as South Africa’s full-time white-ball batting coach.

ODI squads

Temba Bavuma (capt), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock (wkt), Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams, Rassie van der Dussen.

They will be joined by Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller and Wayne Parnell for the third match.

T20I squad

Markram (capt), De Kock (wkt), Fortuin, Hendricks, Jansen, Klaasen, Magala, Miller, Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Stubbs.

Fixtures v West Indies:

March 16, 1st ODI, East London

March 18, 2nd ODI, East London

March 21, 3rd ODI, Potchefstroom

March 25, 1st T20, Centurion

March 26, 2nd T20, Centurion

March 28, 3rd T20, Johannesburg