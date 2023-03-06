Are Shadab and Azam trying their hands at modelling?

Islamabad United players Shadab Khan (top) and Azam Khan pose against Islamabad's historic Pakistan Monument. — Twitter/@MAzamKhan45

It seems Islamabad United players Shadab Khan and Azam Khan are trying their hand at modelling after being spotted posing against the federal capital's Pakistan Monument on Monday.

The two cricketers, who play for the capital city's team, look like they are aiming for a career in the fashion industry with their posing skills on point.

Wicketkeeper-batter Azam shared pictures of him and skipper Shadab positioned on the floor with the historic monument behind them.



"Who did it better? Voting [is] open now," Azam wrote taking to Twitter.

Laying on the small wall, both Shadab and Azam are propped up by the hands under their heads. Their poses differ only in that Azam has his legs crossed while Shadab lies with both his legs stretched outward.

Both players are playing for Islamabad United — one of the six franchises of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Islamabad United are currently placed at the second spot on the points table. They qualified for the playoffs a day earlier after defeating Quetta Gladiators in the 21st match of the eighth season of the PSL.

United became the second team to qualify for the playoffs after Lahore Qalandars.