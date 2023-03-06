Are Shadab and Azam trying their hands at modelling?

It seems Islamabad United players Shadab Khan and Azam Khan are trying their hand at modelling after being spotted posing against the federal capital's Pakistan Monument on Monday.
The two cricketers, who play for the capital city's team, look like they are aiming for a career in the fashion industry with their posing skills on point.
Wicketkeeper-batter Azam shared pictures of him and skipper Shadab positioned on the floor with the historic monument behind them.
"Who did it better? Voting [is] open now," Azam wrote taking to Twitter.
Laying on the small wall, both Shadab and Azam are propped up by the hands under their heads. Their poses differ only in that Azam has his legs crossed while Shadab lies with both his legs stretched outward.
Both players are playing for Islamabad United — one of the six franchises of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
Islamabad United are currently placed at the second spot on the points table. They qualified for the playoffs a day earlier after defeating Quetta Gladiators in the 21st match of the eighth season of the PSL.
United became the second team to qualify for the playoffs after Lahore Qalandars.
Harlequins' Marcus Smith shines in 'big game' win over Exeter as six-nation clash looms
Diego Simeone took over as Atletico Madrid's coach in 2011 after playing for club in midfield across two spells
Young batter says he is enjoying his current form and present moment and wants to live in it
Spanish influencer shares her partner's achievement on her Instagram story
World’s 10 leading foreign players from seven countries will partake the three matches
Lahore Qalandars had set a target of 181 runs for Sultans after winning the toss and deciding to bat first