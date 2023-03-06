Sania Mirza dances on Indian song with Farah Khan

Sania Mirza (left) and Neha Dhupia. — Instagram/nehadhupia

Former tennis star Sania Mirza on Sunday was seen dancing to the song Oo Antava along with Farah Khan, Irfan Pathan and Saina Nehwal during a farewell bash thrown to honour her career in Hyderabad.

The event was attended by her friends and family, along with a number of sports stars and A-list celebrities of Bollywood including Farah Khan, AR Rahman, Huma Qureshi, Irfan Pathan, Saina Nehwal, and Neha Dhupia.

In a video taken from the party last night, which has since gone viral on social media, Mirza can be seen grooving to the song Oo Antava on stage along with Nehwal, Pathan and Khan. In the ticking video, Khan can be seen teaching the other three the dance steps to the chartbuster song.

The video was originally shared by Nehwal, and retweeted by Mirza with the caption: “Thanks for coming and more importantly dancing.”

During the bash, Mirza looked ravishing in a structured black gown with a sparkly top and dramatic shoulder detail. She had chosen to go with a bold makeup look with smoky eyes and nude lips.

To complete the look, the woman of the evening had accessorised the dress with an elegant necklace and matching earrings.





Earlier, Mirza had played her much-awaited farewell match after playing a few exhibition games at the Lal Bahadur Tennis Stadium in Hyderabad, where she had played her first match — coming full circles.

The mother-of-one looked visibly emotional as her long career came to an end.

Mirza — whose term on the court lasted almost two decades — has revolutionised not only tennis but also women's sports on the whole. She has been a trailblazer and has inspired many young girls across the world to take up sports and build a career in it.

Indian rapper MC Stan, Indian cricket legend Yuvraj Singh and several Indian government officials were in attendance to witness the historic occasion.

