K-pop band Stray Kids wrap up filming for new music video

K-pop group Stray Kids have wrapped up filming for their brand new music from their upcoming album. It was reported on March 6th that the group will be coming out with a new comeback in April.
In response to the report, their agency JYP Entertainment clarified that though they have indeed finished filming for their music video, the comeback date has not been confirmed as of yet.
This will be the boy band's first Korean comeback since the release of Maxident back in November of 2022. The album was highly successful, gaining attention for its unique concept. It went on to accumulate a whopping 3 million sales on Circle Chart, which gave them the title of triple million sellers.
They also released their full Japanese comeback called The Sound which included Japanese versions of older songs like Thunderous and Case 143 as well as new tracks like DLMLU and Scars.
