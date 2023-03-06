Hareem Shah's friend Sandal Khattak breaks silence on video leak scandal

Famous TikToker Hareem Shah. — Instagram/@hareem.shah_official_account

Famous TikToker Hareem Shah's close friend Sandal Khattak responded to the video leak allegations made against her by the TikToker.



Hareem blamed two of her close friends — Sandal and Ayesha Naz last week — saying that they stole her phone and leaked her private videos on social media last week.

She said that both her friends were very close to her and they used to live together and had access to her mobile phone. She also alleged that they threatened her multiple times before uploading her videos.



Speaking to a private TV channel, Sandal responded to the allegations and said that Hareem should file a case against her. "Why isn't she filing a case with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in this matter?"

"Why would we do this with her? She should file a case against me, or Ayesha or her boyfriend but she should file a case," stressed Sandal.

She said that if Hareem fails to prove the allegations, then she will file a damages case against her for levelling false accusations.

"Hareem told me that her videos were filmed by her boyfriend but now she is saying that her husband had filmed them. She claimed that her phone was hacked but iCloud cannot be hacked," said Sandal.

Sandal continued to allege that the person who filmed Hareem's video was her boyfriend. "A video getting leaked is a normal thing for Hareem," she added.

Speaking about the reason why her friendship with Hareem ended, Sandal said that Hareem had taken money from her and when she asked for the money back, she started a fight. "I did not take my money back and ended our friendship," she said.

Sandal also said that Hareem leaked her own video for fame and is blaming others now.