Prince Harry tool special permission from Queen to have beard on wedding

Prince Harry had to follow protocol in order to keep a beard on his wedding day.

Writing in memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals how he had to take special permission from Queen Elizabeth II to avoid a shave.

Harry pens, asking: “Granny, please, may I, for my wedding, keep my beard? Not a small ask either. A beard was thought by some to be a clear violation of protocol and long-standing norms, especially since I was getting married in my Army uniform.”

He then reveals: “Beards were forbidden in the British Army. But I was no longer in the Army and I desperately wanted to hang on to something that had become an effective check on my anxiety. Illogical, but true. I’d grown the beard during my voyage to the South Pole, and I’d kept it after returning home, and it helped, along with therapy, and meditation, and a few other things, to quell my nerves.”